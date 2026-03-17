Full Metal Minerals (CVE:FMM) Stock Price Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Full Metal Minerals Ltd. (CVE:FMM – Get Free Report) was down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 326,943 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,286% from the average daily volume of 23,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Full Metal Minerals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.94.

About Full Metal Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Full Metal Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Olivine Mountain property located in the Similkameen Mining Division, British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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