FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP) Shares Down 3.8% – Time to Sell?

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.43 and last traded at $5.39. 145,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,022,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FIP. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FTAI Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

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FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 6.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $611.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.65). FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 31.93% and a negative return on equity of 82.60%. The company had revenue of $143.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.16 million.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.22%.

Institutional Trading of FTAI Infrastructure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIP. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 465,779 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 425.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,639,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,567 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 28.1% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,226,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 488,182 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure by 27.2% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,155,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 461,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

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FTAI Infrastructure Ltd (NASDAQ: FIP) is a closed-end investment company that acquires and manages infrastructure assets offering stable, long-term cash flows. The company targets core and core-plus infrastructure sectors with contracted or regulated revenue streams, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. FTAI Infrastructure’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sub-sectors, geographies and counterparties to manage risk and capture growth opportunities in global infrastructure markets.

The company focuses on three primary investment categories: communications infrastructure, transport and logistics infrastructure, and utility infrastructure.

Further Reading

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