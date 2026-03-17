FTAI Infrastructure Inc. $FIP Shares Sold by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP cut its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,716,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,912,833 shares during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure comprises approximately 1.0% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $20,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 1.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 194,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 8.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 104,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of FIP stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.28. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $651.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.85.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $143.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.16 million. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 31.93% and a negative return on equity of 82.60%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIP. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised FTAI Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTAI Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTAI Infrastructure

About FTAI Infrastructure

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Ltd (NASDAQ: FIP) is a closed-end investment company that acquires and manages infrastructure assets offering stable, long-term cash flows. The company targets core and core-plus infrastructure sectors with contracted or regulated revenue streams, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. FTAI Infrastructure’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sub-sectors, geographies and counterparties to manage risk and capture growth opportunities in global infrastructure markets.

The company focuses on three primary investment categories: communications infrastructure, transport and logistics infrastructure, and utility infrastructure.

Further Reading

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