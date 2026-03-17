Fred Hite Sells 12,993 Shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Stock

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) CFO Fred Hite sold 12,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $224,129.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 277,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,786,478.25. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OrthoPediatrics Trading Up 0.6%

KIDS traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 197,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,452. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $435.07 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $26.40.

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OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KIDS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on OrthoPediatrics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 433.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 5,226.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

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OrthoPediatrics Corp., founded in 2007 and headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, is a medical device company dedicated exclusively to providing orthopedic solutions for children. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of implants and instruments designed to address a wide range of pediatric conditions, including trauma, deformity correction, spine disorders and sports injuries.

The company’s product lines include locking plates and screws for upper and lower extremity reconstruction, intramedullary nails for femur and tibia stabilization, and specialized systems such as the MAGEC Magnetic Growth Rod for treatment of early-onset scoliosis.

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