Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 85,354 Shares of Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Fred Alger Management LLC lowered its stake in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 85,354 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $18,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,266,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,203,000 after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Federal Signal by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,967,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,095,000 after acquiring an additional 271,878 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Federal Signal by 49.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,501,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,782,000 after acquiring an additional 497,652 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter valued at about $108,884,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter worth about $79,165,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

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Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS opened at $107.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Federal Signal Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $132.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $597.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.31%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Monday, December 29th. CJS Securities raised shares of Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

Further Reading

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