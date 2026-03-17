Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 199,844 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 85.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199,844 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $8,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 945,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,643,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,932,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,782,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,070,000 after buying an additional 232,358 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,033,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.44.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 2.1%

Burlington Stores stock opened at $302.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.92 and a 52 week high of $332.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.29. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 5.28%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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