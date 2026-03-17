Fred Alger Management LLC Sells 156,297 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 156,297 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $23,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 193.5% in the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citizens Jmp increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, Director Scot B. Jarvis sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total value of $443,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 85,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,946.20. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $341,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 81,964 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,447.04. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 550,763 shares of company stock worth $48,771,342. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

KTOS stock opened at $89.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 688.75 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.06. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $134.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.51 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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