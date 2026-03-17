Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in McKesson by 8.5% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 68,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,676,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 15.1% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 385.0% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of McKesson by 8.0% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 120,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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McKesson Stock Performance

MCK stock opened at $943.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $896.29 and a 200-day moving average of $828.19. McKesson Corporation has a one year low of $637.00 and a one year high of $999.00.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $9.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $106.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 338.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.03 earnings per share. McKesson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.800-39.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.00, for a total transaction of $313,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $816.18, for a total value of $225,265.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,096.24. The trade was a 10.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,868 shares of company stock worth $3,743,820. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $983.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $966.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,012.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $960.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCK

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation (NYSE: MCK) is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company’s core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

See Also

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