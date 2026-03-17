Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 24,112 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 168.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,112 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $9,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 264,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,600,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 34.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

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Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE HLT opened at $295.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $304.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $283.96. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $333.86.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 12.10%.The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.490-8.610 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.910-1.970 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 114,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $36,283,328.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,445 shares in the company, valued at $11,570,194.15. This represents a 75.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $307.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $266.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $304.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton’s brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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