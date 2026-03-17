Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 115,414 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 416.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 143,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,414 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $20,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRDO. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Credo Technology Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 133.6% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

CRDO stock opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $213.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 2.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 29.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 201.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDO

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $7,887,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,448,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $924,845,497.01. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $6,384,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,832,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,992,180.38. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 463,601 shares of company stock worth $62,835,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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