Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 10,236 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $17,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthCollab LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter worth $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $586.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.14 and a 1-year high of $769.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $656.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $666.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 69.78% and a net margin of 24.62%.IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.290-14.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $775.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $750.00 to $730.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $830.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $783.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEXX Laboratories

Insider Activity

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael G. Erickson sold 5,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.38, for a total value of $3,369,657.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,334.34. This represents a 29.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Fennell sold 11,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.72, for a total transaction of $7,337,038.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,730.56. This trade represents a 53.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,957 shares of company stock valued at $29,862,109. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc (NASDAQ: IDXX) is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of diagnostic products and services primarily for the animal health, water testing and food safety markets. Headquartered in Westbrook, Maine, the company supplies in-clinic diagnostic instruments, consumables, reference laboratory testing and practice-management tools that support veterinarians, livestock and dairy producers, and utilities and food producers worldwide.

IDEXX’s product portfolio includes point-of-care tests and immunoassays designed for rapid diagnosis in veterinary clinics, in-clinic chemistry and hematology analyzers, automated urinalysis systems, and digital diagnostic solutions.

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