Fred Alger Management LLC Makes New Investment in James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 386,579 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,426,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 199,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in James Hardie Industries by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 676,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after buying an additional 402,034 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $3,561,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $14,019,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $3,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.78. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 52 week low of $16.46 and a 52 week high of $32.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.70%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. James Hardie Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on James Hardie Industries from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, James Hardie Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JHX

James Hardie Industries Profile

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) is a global manufacturer of high-performance fiber cement building products. The company specializes in exterior cladding, trim and soffit, as well as interior backerboard solutions designed for residential and commercial construction. By combining cement, sand and cellulose fibers, James Hardie produces durable, low-maintenance materials that resist moisture, fire and termite damage, catering to builders, contractors and homeowners through a network of distributors and retail channels.

The company’s flagship products include Hardie® Plank® and Hardie® Panel® siding systems, Hardie® BackerBoard® for tile applications, and a range of architectural trim solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.