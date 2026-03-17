Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stake in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,063 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 244.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 24,888 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Trip.com Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $416,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $2,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

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Trip.com Group Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $52.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $49.48 and a 52-week high of $78.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of -0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.77.

Key Trip.com Group News

Neutral Sentiment: Investor deadline reminder — Firms remind shareholders they have until May 11, 2026 to move for lead plaintiff status in the class action; procedural but keeps legal risk active. TCOM INVESTOR DEADLINE APPROACHING

Investor deadline reminder — Firms remind shareholders they have until May 11, 2026 to move for lead plaintiff status in the class action; procedural but keeps legal risk active. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities-class-action filings and solicitations (Rosen, Glancy, Bronstein, Hagens Berman, Faruqi) allege investor harm for purchases during the cited class period — increases litigation exposure, potential damages, and reputational risk. TCOM Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Trip.com Group Limited Securities Fraud Lawsuit

Multiple securities-class-action filings and solicitations (Rosen, Glancy, Bronstein, Hagens Berman, Faruqi) allege investor harm for purchases during the cited class period — increases litigation exposure, potential damages, and reputational risk. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and product concerns — Hagens Berman highlights investor questions about Trip.com’s AI price-adjustment tool and an anti-monopoly probe; those issues were linked to a sharp January share drop and raise regulatory/compliance risk. Trip.com Group (TCOM) Shares Crater…

Regulatory and product concerns — Hagens Berman highlights investor questions about Trip.com’s AI price-adjustment tool and an anti-monopoly probe; those issues were linked to a sharp January share drop and raise regulatory/compliance risk. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrade — JPMorgan cut its price target to $75 from $90, signaling a weaker near-term outlook and likely contributing to negative investor sentiment. JPMorgan cuts PT on Trip.com Group (TCOM) to $75 from $90

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Here are the key news stories impacting Trip.com Group this week:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Zacks Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

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About Trip.com Group

(Free Report)

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

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