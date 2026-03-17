Fred Alger Management LLC Buys Shares of 219,443 Nutanix $NTNX

Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 219,443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,324,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,682,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,984,909,000 after buying an additional 1,167,193 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,626,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,005 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,559,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,819,000 after acquiring an additional 344,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,938,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,279,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,117 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nutanix in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.43.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.49. Nutanix has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $83.36.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 9.95%.The company had revenue of $722.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

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