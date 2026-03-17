Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 9,243 Shares of Welltower Inc. $WELL

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $13,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 3.8% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 14.9% in the third quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Welltower by 1.4% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 3.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Welltower from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group set a $240.00 price objective on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Welltower from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.71.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $210.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.96. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $216.43.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Welltower’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 211.43%.

About Welltower

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

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