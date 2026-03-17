Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stake in Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. $PVLA

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA – Free Report) by 1,279.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,209 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Palvella Therapeutics were worth $11,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Palvella Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Palvella Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in Palvella Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PVLA. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $210.00 price target on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.87.

Insider Transactions at Palvella Therapeutics

In other news, Director George M. Jenkins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 187,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,396,375. This represents a 2.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $420,004.26. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3%

NASDAQ:PVLA opened at $126.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.93 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.93. Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.23 and a fifty-two week high of $151.18.

Palvella Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PVLA) is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella’s pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

See Also

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