Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 238,959 Shares of IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 310.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 315,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,959 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in IonQ were worth $19,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 119.3% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in IonQ by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its stake in IonQ by 485.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in IonQ by 112.5% in the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in IonQ during the third quarter worth $29,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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IonQ Stock Performance

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $84.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.06.

Key Stories Impacting IonQ

Positive Sentiment: Strategic MOU with KISTI announced at NVIDIA GTC positions IonQ to advance quantum–HPC hybrid solutions in South Korea using NVIDIA NVQLink, supporting enterprise and research adoption in a major APAC market. Read More.

Strategic MOU with KISTI announced at NVIDIA GTC positions IonQ to advance quantum–HPC hybrid solutions in South Korea using NVIDIA NVQLink, supporting enterprise and research adoption in a major APAC market. Read More. Positive Sentiment: A Romania quantum deal ties IonQ technology to critical‑infrastructure narratives, which may increase visibility for government and regulated‑sector procurement opportunities. Read More.

A Romania quantum deal ties IonQ technology to critical‑infrastructure narratives, which may increase visibility for government and regulated‑sector procurement opportunities. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage is highlighting IonQ alongside peers as quantum computing moves toward commercialization, reinforcing the narrative that IonQ’s revenue pipeline and next‑gen systems matter to investors. Read More.

Analyst coverage is highlighting IonQ alongside peers as quantum computing moves toward commercialization, reinforcing the narrative that IonQ’s revenue pipeline and next‑gen systems matter to investors. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Retail/finance press pieces continue to favor IonQ (including comparisons and articles noting insider buying trends), which can support retail investor interest and multiple expansion. Read More.

Retail/finance press pieces continue to favor IonQ (including comparisons and articles noting insider buying trends), which can support retail investor interest and multiple expansion. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro risk from rising oil and inflation concerns could pressure high‑beta, growth‑oriented names like IONQ if markets turn risk‑off; Zacks highlights this broader headwind for quantum stocks. Read More.

Macro risk from rising oil and inflation concerns could pressure high‑beta, growth‑oriented names like IONQ if markets turn risk‑off; Zacks highlights this broader headwind for quantum stocks. Read More. Negative Sentiment: An insider sale (John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares) was recently reported, which investors may view as a minor negative signal even though total insider holdings remain substantial. Read More.

Insider Activity at IonQ

Here are the key news stories impacting IonQ this week:

In related news, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.38 per share, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,270.94. This represents a 46.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 83,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,326.42. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 13,581 shares of company stock worth $591,156 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IONQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of IonQ from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of IonQ from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IONQ

IonQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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