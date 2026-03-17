Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 166,042 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. $CELH

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 258,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,042 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $14,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 249.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,407,000 after purchasing an additional 929,597 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Celsius by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 595,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,258,000 after buying an additional 78,027 shares during the period. Finally, Left Brain Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius in the second quarter worth $501,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CELH. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Celsius from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Celsius from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Celsius from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.72.

Celsius Trading Down 2.2%

CELH stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $50.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 174.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.17 million. Celsius had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company’s flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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