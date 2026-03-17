Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF $FLQM Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,571 shares during the period. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF comprises about 1.3% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned about 2.19% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $37,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLQM. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 182,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the period. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 176,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter worth $649,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter.

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Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF stock opened at $55.31 on Tuesday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.23 and a twelve month high of $58.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

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