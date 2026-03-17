Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 34,069 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,330.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 62.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $303.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.93.

Amazon.com News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Monness reiterated a Buy rating and a $280 price target, highlighting AWS as a central AI catalyst and positioning Amazon to benefit from long‑term cloud and AI workload shifts. Monness Buy Rating

Monness reiterated a Buy rating and a $280 price target, highlighting AWS as a central AI catalyst and positioning Amazon to benefit from long‑term cloud and AI workload shifts. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America analysts report Amazon’s marketplace traffic is stable and retail media budgets are rising (insight from the Prosper Show), supporting continued ad and seller-revenue growth. BofA / Prosper Show

Bank of America analysts report Amazon’s marketplace traffic is stable and retail media budgets are rising (insight from the Prosper Show), supporting continued ad and seller-revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America estimates a Prime Video price/rebrand move (Prime Video Ultra) could add roughly $780M in revenue — a near-term monetization boost for Amazon’s media segment. BofA Prime Video Analysis

Bank of America estimates a Prime Video price/rebrand move (Prime Video Ultra) could add roughly $780M in revenue — a near-term monetization boost for Amazon’s media segment. Positive Sentiment: Some analysts point to accelerating third‑party seller sales driven by AI tools (“super-sellers”), which supports marketplace GMV and take‑rate upside for Amazon’s services and advertising businesses. Benzinga Analyst Note

Some analysts point to accelerating third‑party seller sales driven by AI tools (“super-sellers”), which supports marketplace GMV and take‑rate upside for Amazon’s services and advertising businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon completed a major multi‑tranche euro bond issuance (€14.473B), which provides sizable funding — likely to support AI infrastructure and other investments — but increases financial leverage and interest‑rate exposure. Euro Bond Issuance

Amazon completed a major multi‑tranche euro bond issuance (€14.473B), which provides sizable funding — likely to support AI infrastructure and other investments — but increases financial leverage and interest‑rate exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that Amazon may pursue very large AI spending plans (reported ~ $200B over time) keep the company in focus; the long‑term upside is large but the near‑term capital intensity and execution risk make this neutral for now. $200B AI Plan Coverage

Reports that Amazon may pursue very large AI spending plans (reported ~ $200B over time) keep the company in focus; the long‑term upside is large but the near‑term capital intensity and execution risk make this neutral for now. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short‑interest data is effectively zero/ambiguous for mid‑March, offering little signal on trader positioning at present.

Reported short‑interest data is effectively zero/ambiguous for mid‑March, offering little signal on trader positioning at present. Negative Sentiment: JD.com launched Joybuy in several European markets to challenge Amazon’s footprint there — increased competition in e‑commerce and logistics could pressure European retail margins over time. JD.com Europe Launch

JD.com launched Joybuy in several European markets to challenge Amazon’s footprint there — increased competition in e‑commerce and logistics could pressure European retail margins over time. Negative Sentiment: Sen. Elizabeth Warren has questioned Amazon over layoffs after receiving tax cuts, increasing political and reputational scrutiny that could lead to regulatory or PR headwinds. Warren Letters

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. The trade was a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $211.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.53. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.38 and a 12-month high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

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