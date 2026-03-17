Focus Partners Wealth Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Intuit were worth $101,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,546,243,000 after purchasing an additional 914,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,724,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,022,059,000 after buying an additional 125,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $3,268,830,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,565,810,000 after buying an additional 271,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 183.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,640,000 after buying an additional 1,295,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Insider Transactions at Intuit

Intuit Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,390.56. This represents a 71.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,501 shares of company stock valued at $79,983,892. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $452.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $478.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.30. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $349.00 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on Intuit in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Scotiabank set a $575.00 price objective on Intuit in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.