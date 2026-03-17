Focus Partners Wealth Raises Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,308 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Intuit were worth $101,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,546,243,000 after purchasing an additional 914,024 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,724,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,022,059,000 after buying an additional 125,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the second quarter worth about $3,268,830,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,565,810,000 after buying an additional 271,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 183.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,365,640,000 after buying an additional 1,295,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.
Key Headlines Impacting Intuit
Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company will significantly speed up its existing buyback plan, signaling management believes shares are undervalued and returning cash to shareholders; markets interpreted this as a direct valuation-support action. Intuit Stock Rises On Accelerated Buyback Reports
- Positive Sentiment: Founder and senior executives terminated prescheduled/automated stock-sale plans, a sign of insider confidence and an attempt to stop perceived downward pressure from programmatic insider sales. Intuit Halts Insider Sales, Accelerates Share Repurchase Program
- Positive Sentiment: Management publicly called the stock “meaningfully misaligned” with fundamentals and moved to buy back shares, a clear signal intended to restore investor confidence amid recent weakness. Intuit Halts Management Stock Sales, Accelerates Buybacks
- Positive Sentiment: Street reaction includes fresh bullish notes and higher targets from several firms, reinforcing the view that the pullback may be an opportunity for long-term holders. Intuit Stock (INTU) Opinions on Accelerated Share Buybacks
- Neutral Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane upgraded INTU from underperform to neutral with a $463 target — a modest endorsement that still leaves limited near‑term upside versus some higher analyst targets. Finviz (BNP Paribas Exane Upgrade)
- Neutral Sentiment: Some media and thematic pieces are pitching Intuit as a buy on the dip (AI/automation tailwinds and recent earnings strength cited), which can attract contrarian long‑term buyers but may not sway short‑term traders. Best 2 Tech Stocks to Buy Now on the Dip
- Negative Sentiment: Broader investor concern that AI and automation could pressure legacy software monetization remains a near‑term headwind for valuation; the management moves aim to counteract those sentiment-driven losses. How Intuit Is Reacting to a Stock Price That It Deems ‘Meaningfully Misaligned’
- Negative Sentiment: Historical insider selling has been heavy (many open‑market disposals over the past year), which some investors note as a caution despite the current halt; institutional portfolio rebalancing has also been material. Intuit Stock (INTU) Opinions on Accelerated Share Buybacks
Insider Transactions at Intuit
Intuit Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $452.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $478.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $598.30. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $349.00 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.09%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price target on Intuit in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Scotiabank set a $575.00 price objective on Intuit in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $638.06.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuit
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.
Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.
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