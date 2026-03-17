Focus Partners Wealth Has $71 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 531,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $70,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 29,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 858,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.8% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.9% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,780 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $168,199,000 after purchasing an additional 70,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABT. William Blair upgraded Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.16.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.65. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.27 and a 12 month high of $139.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 67.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $70,850.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 104,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,053,953.78. The trade was a 0.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $102,288.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 146,377 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,253.66. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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