Focus Partners Wealth Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Focus Partners Wealth trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,079,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,541 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $97,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPEM opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $51.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.66.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

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