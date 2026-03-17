Focus Partners Wealth Buys 7,570 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $52,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 125.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 110.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

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SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $615.40 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $662.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.06.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items. Its investment sectors include financials, industrials, information technology, consumer discretionary, healthcare and materials.

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