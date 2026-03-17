Focus Partners Wealth Buys 64,313 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 712,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,313 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $81,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,104,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,643,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,915,465,000 after purchasing an additional 625,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $2,618,295,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,258,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,892,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,335,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,777,786,000 after buying an additional 217,142 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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