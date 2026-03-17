Focus Partners Wealth Buys 64,313 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 712,164 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,313 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $81,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,121,947 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,104,963,000 after purchasing an additional 620,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,643,043 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,915,465,000 after purchasing an additional 625,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $2,618,295,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,258,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,892,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,335,828 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,777,786,000 after buying an additional 217,142 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Walt Disney Stock Performance
Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $124.69.
Key Headlines Impacting Walt Disney
Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Streaming profitability and major ESPN/NFL deal improve the earnings mix — Disney says its streaming business has moved past breakeven and is contributing operating income; the company also finalized a broad NFL partnership for ESPN (distribution rights plus an equity stake), which boosts ESPN monetization and subscriber value. This materially reframes Disney’s cash-flow profile away from parks-only sensitivity. Disney’s Streaming Profit Turn and ESPN NFL Deal Reframe Investment Case
- Positive Sentiment: Senior creative and TV leadership moves aim to speed execution — Dana Walden, incoming president & chief creative officer, announced a uniﬁed Disney Entertainment leadership team uniting streaming, film, TV and games, which could improve cross-platform IP monetization and reduce overlap. Consolidation under experienced executives is being marketed as a profitability and content-focus move. The Walt Disney Company Sets Leadership Team for Expanded Disney Entertainment Segment
- Positive Sentiment: Debra O’Connell tapped to run Disney Entertainment Television — O’Connell will oversee ABC Entertainment, Disney Branded Television, Hulu Originals and National Geographic content, signaling experienced operational oversight for high-margin TV/streaming franchises. Disney names Debra OConnell as chairman of Disney Entertainment Television
- Positive Sentiment: Technology/IP innovation with Nvidia on robotics/AI — Disney and Nvidia showcased an advanced Olaf droid that highlights Disney’s push to commercialize characters via robotics, AI and experiential products (potential new merchandising/park experiences). While early, the tie-up signals tech-forward IP monetization. Disney and Nvidia Combine on Robotics and AI to Bring Olaf Droid to Life
- Neutral Sentiment: Parks/experiences updates remain steady — Disney World is reopening a classic ride after a major overhaul and park marketing (e.g., new Disney Cruise Line ad) continues to drive demand; positive for attendance but incremental to near-term earnings. Disney World Reopening Classic Ride After Major Overhaul
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate communications and parks leadership tweaks — Disney named Paul Roeder as chief communications officer and announced theme-park leadership changes; important for messaging and operations but not an immediate financial game-changer. Disney Names Paul Roeder as New Chief Communications Officer
- Negative Sentiment: Legal/PR noise from a complaint by a games executive — A public lawsuit from a senior games exec alleging misconduct and media smear creates reputational risk and potential distraction for the games division; unlikely to be materially earnings‑moving alone but a negative headline. Disney chief behind Star Wars games drops explosive suit against media giant
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.80.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS
About Walt Disney
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS), commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney’s operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.
On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.
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