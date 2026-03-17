Focus Partners Wealth Buys 348,933 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1,732.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 369,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,933 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $57,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 153.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,804,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,579 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $584,420,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,584,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,658,000 after purchasing an additional 827,446 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 476.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 883,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,402,000 after purchasing an additional 730,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 44.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,284,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,165,000 after purchasing an additional 707,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CAH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, February 6th. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.67.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $217.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.07 and a 200-day moving average of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.72 and a 1 year high of $233.60.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 92.50%. The business had revenue of $65.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5107 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health is a multinational healthcare services and products company headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. Tracing its roots to the early 1970s, the company has grown into a major provider of supply chain and distribution services for the healthcare sector. Cardinal Health operates across a range of service lines that support hospitals, health systems, pharmacies, physician offices and clinical laboratories.

The company’s core activities include the wholesale distribution of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, the supply and distribution of medical-surgical products, and the provision of logistics and inventory management solutions.

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