Focus Partners Wealth Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $60,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000.

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Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $426.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $438.45 and its 200-day moving average is $438.26. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $286.00 and a 12 month high of $456.71.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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