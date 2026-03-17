Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 7,243 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,243 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in American Tower were worth $55,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Global Management LP boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 12,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in American Tower by 1.6% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 106,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.0% during the third quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 28,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1,448.8% during the third quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.35.

American Tower Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE AMT opened at $184.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $86.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.82. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $166.88 and a one year high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 126.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Rajesh Kalathur purchased 2,671 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,640.80. The trade was a 117.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,551.60. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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