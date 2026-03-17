Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 5,983 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF $VTHR

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,983 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $67,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 589,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,437,000 after buying an additional 63,729 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 276,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,435,000 after acquiring an additional 56,625 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 140,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 81.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 28,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 141.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,290,000 after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 1.1%

VTHR stock opened at $295.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $303.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.84. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $213.11 and a 12 month high of $308.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.893 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

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