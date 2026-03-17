Focus Partners Wealth Acquires 38,938 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF $HELO

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 733,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,938 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF were worth $47,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,008,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,270,000 after buying an additional 31,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,766,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,853,000 after acquiring an additional 200,643 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,393,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,603,000 after acquiring an additional 230,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,053,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,453,000 after acquiring an additional 375,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,922,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,935,000 after purchasing an additional 145,576 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF stock opened at $65.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $67.60.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report).

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