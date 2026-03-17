Flywire Corporation $FLYW Stake Lessened by North Reef Capital Management LP

North Reef Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. Flywire comprises about 0.4% of North Reef Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. North Reef Capital Management LP’s holdings in Flywire were worth $8,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLYW. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Flywire by 217.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Flywire by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 220.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Flywire

In related news, major shareholder Voss Capital, Lp bought 181,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,562,862.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 9,625,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,193,877.35. The trade was a 1.92% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 13,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $200,038.27. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 374,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,744.33. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders acquired 251,112 shares of company stock worth $3,477,834 and sold 39,315 shares worth $573,620. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Flywire from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Flywire from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Flywire from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLYW

Flywire Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $12.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 123.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.28. Flywire Corporation has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $105.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $105.56. Flywire had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $157.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flywire Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corp (NASDAQ: FLYW) is a global payments enablement and software company that specializes in facilitating complex cross-border transactions. Its cloud-based platform streamlines receivables and payer workflows across key verticals including education, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and commercial services. Flywire’s technology integrates with institutional systems to automate payment posting, reconciliation and reporting, aiming to improve the payer experience and accelerate cash flow for its clients.

Founded in 2009 by entrepreneur Iker Marcaide as peerTransfer, the company rebranded as Flywire in 2015.

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