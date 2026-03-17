Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold”

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FLUT. UBS Group lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down from $248.00) on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citizens Jmp dropped their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.65.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Price Performance

NYSE:FLUT opened at $108.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $150.24 and a 200-day moving average of $208.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.39, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.32. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $313.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flutter Entertainment news, CFO Robert Coldrake sold 4,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $491,053.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,138.70. This represents a 31.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amy Howe sold 8,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $942,069.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,355,133.99. This trade represents a 10.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 17,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,331 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLUT. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 219.4% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1,685.7% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.