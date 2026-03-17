Flow Traders U.S. LLC Takes $2.62 Million Position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF $CGXU

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CLG LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CLG LLC now owns 115,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,806,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,499,000 after purchasing an additional 231,748 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,145,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,410,000 after purchasing an additional 342,583 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 233,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 35,386 shares during the period.

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Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

CGXU stock opened at $29.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $1.2734 dividend. This represents a yield of 856.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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