Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 104,403 Shares of Brandes International ETF $BINV

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in Brandes International ETF (BATS:BINV – Free Report) by 54.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,403 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Brandes International ETF were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Brandes International ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

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Brandes International ETF Trading Up 1.4%

BINV opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. Brandes International ETF has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The company has a market capitalization of $290.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.23.

Brandes International ETF Company Profile

The Brandes International ETF (BINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in equity securities of companies who perform their business activities outside the US. The fund seeks securities that are perceived to be undervalued BINV was launched on Oct 3, 2023 and is issued by Brandes.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandes International ETF (BATS:BINV – Free Report).

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