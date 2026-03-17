Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 49,810 US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF $TBIL

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 49,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBIL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 128,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 47,323 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 113,730 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 293,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000.

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US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBIL opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $50.02.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were issued a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%.

(Free Report)

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve. TBIL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.

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