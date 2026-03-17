Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases Shares of 49,810 US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF $TBIL

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 49,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBIL. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 128,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 47,323 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 113,730 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 293,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TBIL opened at $49.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $50.02.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Cuts Dividend
About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve. TBIL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by F/m Investments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.