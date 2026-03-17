Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in United States Oil Fund LP $USO

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 65.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 26,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 21.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

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About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund stock opened at $115.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.18. United States Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $124.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.40.

(Free Report)

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report).

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