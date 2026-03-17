Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in United States Oil Fund LP $USO

Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 41,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,062,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in United States Oil Fund by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 65.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 26,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 21.8% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.
More United States Oil Fund News
Here are the key news stories impacting United States Oil Fund this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical supply risk keeps crude prices elevated — disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and threats to export facilities have supported a sustained rally in Brent and WTI, which benefits an oil‑long fund like USO. Oil extends gains as Middle East conflict threatens export facilities
- Positive Sentiment: Record retail money and “meme‑style” trading into oil ETFs has injected liquidity and buying pressure into oil‑linked funds, supporting USO’s price during the run‑up. That inflow dynamic can amplify spikes. Oil’s war-driven volatility pulls in record retail money, fueling ‘meme-style’ trading
- Positive Sentiment: High near‑term price forecasts from some banks and continued Strait‑of‑Hormuz risk keep the upside case for oil intact, which is supportive for futures‑based ETFs. With oil prices above $100, are EVs set to gain market share?
- Neutral Sentiment: Profit‑taking followed comments suggesting Iran may seek a deal — that kind of diplomatic headline can quickly reverse gains and explain today’s pullback in both oil and USO. Natural Gas, WTI Oil, Brent Oil Forecasts – Oil Dives As Trump Says Iran Wants A Deal
- Neutral Sentiment: Treasury says it will not (and likely cannot) intervene in commodities markets — no official backstop increases the market’s reliance on fundamental and flow‑driven price discovery. Bessent says Treasury is not intervening in oil commodities markets
- Neutral Sentiment: WTI/Brent pivot levels and technical volatility mean short‑term trading ranges are wide; USO, which tracks futures exposure, will reflect these swings rather than crude spot fundamentals. Oil News: WTI Crude Oil Tests $98.11 Pivot as Strait Risk Drives Volatility
- Negative Sentiment: Short interest in oil-related trades has spiked as some investors bet on a pullback after the rapid rally — rising bearish positioning can pressure prices and increase downside risk for USO. Oil Short Interest Spikes. Look Out Ahead.
- Negative Sentiment: Several economists and analysts flag catalysts that could trigger a drop (diplomatic deals, demand destruction from higher prices, or technical unwind), which would hurt futures‑based oil ETFs. Oil’s $100 Panic May Be Overdone — One Economist Sees 3 Catalysts For Drop
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts warn broader economic impact if oil stays elevated (inflation, tighter Fed response) — that could reduce risk appetite and trigger rotations out of commodity ETFs. Oil price spike has had limited impact on future prices, but once it does, that’s when the broader economy will suffer – Walsh Trading’s Lusk
United States Oil Fund Stock Down 4.1%
About United States Oil Fund
United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.
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