Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $3.79 Million Investment in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF $BINC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,791,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BINC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,808,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,130 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,296,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,413,000 after buying an additional 490,193 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after buying an additional 170,583 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Flexible Income Active ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,574,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Flexible Income Active ETF by 26.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 185,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,878,000 after acquiring an additional 38,286 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of BINC stock opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.03. iShares Flexible Income Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.84 and a 52 week high of $53.51.

iShares Flexible Income Active ETF Profile

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation. BINC was launched on May 19, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

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