Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF $EVTR

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 71,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 7,951.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,438,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,366,000 after buying an additional 2,408,047 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,593,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,065,000 after acquiring an additional 245,780 shares in the last quarter. Prodigy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $76,988,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,396,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,852,000 after acquiring an additional 643,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,230,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,324,000 after acquiring an additional 212,915 shares during the last quarter.

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Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of EVTR stock opened at $51.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.65. Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.32 and a 52 week high of $52.15.

Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.1846 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th.

(Free Report)

The Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (EVTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to invest in USD-denominated, investment grade securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund aims to maintain an average weighted maturity between five and ten years. EVTR was launched on Nov 14, 1984 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EVTR – Free Report).

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