Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $4.12 Million in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF $QUS

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.8%

QUS opened at $175.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.70 and a 200 day moving average of $173.76. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $137.58 and a 12 month high of $181.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.