Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $3.48 Million in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF $DFSI

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 84,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,181,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,378,000 after purchasing an additional 29,171 shares in the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 824,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,761,000 after buying an additional 39,966 shares in the last quarter. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 704,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,867,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 588,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,112,000 after buying an additional 28,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 496,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,325,000 after acquiring an additional 124,947 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSI opened at $43.19 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $46.81. The company has a market capitalization of $958.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.68.

About Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics. DFSI was launched on Nov 1, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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