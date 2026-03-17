Flow Traders U.S. LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 target price on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.71.

Key Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $304.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $319.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.55. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $142.66 and a one year high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.38, for a total value of $9,859,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,674,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,028,012.80. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.99, for a total value of $33,934.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,469.82. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,076,615 shares of company stock worth $107,809,111 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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