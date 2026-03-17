Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 32,152 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $58.56 and a 1 year high of $109.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.33.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

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