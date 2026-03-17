Flow Traders U.S. LLC Acquires Shares of 32,152 SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UBS projects a strong upside for gold (roughly +20% from current levels in 2026), which supports longer-term demand expectations for gold-backed ETFs like GLDM and could attract inflows. Gold is still set to gain 20% above current prices in 2026 – UBS
- Positive Sentiment: State and institutional hoarding stories — e.g., Wyoming storing physical gold — underscore renewed sovereign/municipal interest in metal as a reserve asset, a structural demand signal for physical-gold ETFs. Inside an Old Newspaper Building, Wyoming Is Stashing 2,312 Ounces of Gold
- Positive Sentiment: Market technicians note a short-term recovery move in Comex futures after an overnight drop — technical bounces can lift ETF flows and short-covering in GLDM. Gold Edges Higher on Possible Technical Recovery
- Positive Sentiment: Regional economic data (Empire State survey) weakening helped keep intraday support above the $5,000/oz nominal level for futures, reinforcing near-term safe-haven demand that benefits GLDM. Gold price holding support above $5,000 after Empire State Survey drops 0.2 in March
- Neutral Sentiment: Trafigura’s deal to help Venezuela develop responsible gold sourcing may affect supply channels over time; this is more of a medium-term market-structure story than an immediate price driver for GLDM. Trafigura to help Venezuela’s Minerven develop a responsible gold-sourcing programme
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts and forecasters warn the gold market is vulnerable to a pullback — rising oil and the prospect of delayed Fed easing can keep yields elevated and cap gold’s rally, pressuring GLDM. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Tests The $5000 Level As Pullback Continues
- Negative Sentiment: Recent WSJ coverage highlights that rising energy prices and inflation worries can weigh on gold when they push real yields higher; that dynamic has driven intraday weakness in bullion and negative pressure on GLDM flows. Gold Falls as Rising Energy Prices Exacerbate Inflation Worries
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile
The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.
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