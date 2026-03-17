FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF) and Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Financial Analysis

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) and FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perrigo and FitLife Brands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perrigo $4.25 billion 0.31 -$1.43 billion ($10.28) -0.95 FitLife Brands $64.47 million 2.05 $8.98 million $0.57 24.67

Profitability

FitLife Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perrigo. Perrigo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FitLife Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Perrigo and FitLife Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perrigo -33.51% 9.41% 3.97% FitLife Brands 9.57% 19.55% 10.51%

Volatility & Risk

Perrigo has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FitLife Brands has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Perrigo and FitLife Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perrigo 1 4 1 0 2.00 FitLife Brands 0 2 1 0 2.33

Perrigo currently has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 98.78%. FitLife Brands has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.81%. Given Perrigo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Perrigo is more favorable than FitLife Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Perrigo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of FitLife Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Perrigo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.4% of FitLife Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FitLife Brands beats Perrigo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perrigo

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Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers. It also offers healthy lifestyle products, such as smoking cessation, well-being, and weight management products; skin care products consisting of dermatological care, scar management, lice treatment, and other products for various skin conditions; women's health products comprising feminine hygiene and contraceptives; vitamins, minerals, and supplements; rare diseases business; and other miscellaneous self-care products. The company sells its products under the Compeed, Dr. Fresh, Firefly, Good Sense, Good Start, Mederma, Nasonex, Plackers, Prevacid24HR, REACH, Rembrandt, Steripod, Opill, Solpadeine, Coldrex, Physiomer, NiQuitin, ACO, ellaOne, Compeed Stops, XLS, Arterin, Davitamon, Apiserum, Abtei, and Nicorette brands. It also offers contract manufacturing services. The company sells its products through retail drug, supermarket, and mass merchandise chains; e-commerce stores; wholesalers; pharmacies; drug and grocery retailers; and para-pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Perrigo Company and changed its name to Perrigo Company plc in December 2013. Perrigo Company plc was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About FitLife Brands

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FitLife Brands, Inc. provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products. It offers MRC products which includes general health supplements; and natural skincare and beauty products. In addition, it markets its products under the brand names of NDS Nutrition, PMD Sports, SirenLabs, CoreActive, Nutrology, Metis Nutrition, iSatori, BioGenetic Laboratories, Energize, Dr. Tobias, All-Natural Advice, and Maritime Naturals through franchised stores, as well as through retail locations, which include specialty, mass, and online. The company was formerly known as Bond Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to FitLife Brands, Inc. in September 2013. FitLife Brands, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.

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