First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Down 13.9% in February

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 197,978 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the February 12th total of 229,870 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,185,631 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,185,631 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.9%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10.

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Institutional Trading of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 951,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,135,000 after buying an additional 530,990 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 158,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 37,803 shares during the last quarter. Advisortrust Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Rubicon Advisors GP purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Finally, Worthington Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,541,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

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