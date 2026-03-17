First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.21 and last traded at $44.2130, with a volume of 36204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.95.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Get First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMLP. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 26.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 142,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 403,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,066 shares during the period.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.