First Trust Growth Strength ETF $FTGS Shares Sold by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 498,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,843 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $17,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the third quarter worth $44,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000.

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First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock opened at $34.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $36.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities. FTGS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report).

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