First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,213 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the February 12th total of 4,823 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,396 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,396 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Stock Performance

DVLU traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.28. 297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,676. The company has a market cap of $41.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.08. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.83.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVLU. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

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