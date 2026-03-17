FIGS Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 7,216 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 179% compared to the average volume of 2,589 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of FIGS to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of FIGS from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

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Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FIGS

In other FIGS news, CFO Sarah Oughtred sold 22,690 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $239,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 821,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,040. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 49,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $565,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,857,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,136,062.62. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 662,140 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,161 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 4.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS in the 1st quarter worth about $3,199,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in FIGS by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FIGS by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,418,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 225,696 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIGS Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE FIGS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,486,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,802. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 1.21. FIGS has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.33 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.43%.The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FIGS will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About FIGS

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FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer designer and retailer of medical apparel and accessories. The company offers a range of products tailored to the needs of healthcare professionals, including scrub sets, lab coats, tops, bottoms, outerwear, footwear, and performance fabrics designed for comfort, durability, and antimicrobial protection. Through its e-commerce platform and a growing network of retail stores, FIGS provides customizable uniforms and accessories with a focus on innovative materials and functional design features such as four-way stretch fabrics, moisture-wicking technology, and multiple secure pockets.

Founded in 2013 by Heather Hasson and Trina Spear, FIGS set out to disrupt the traditional medical uniform market by emphasizing both form and function.

Further Reading

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