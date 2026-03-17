Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Stock Holdings Lifted by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 29.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 604,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,489 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $27,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 86,126,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963,926 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 4,220.9% during the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,309,000 after buying an additional 1,970,997 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,989,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,245,000 after buying an additional 816,419 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,656,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,801,000 after buying an additional 786,693 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,170,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,360,000 after acquiring an additional 764,134 shares in the last quarter.

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Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $46.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.161 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th.

(Free Report)

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

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