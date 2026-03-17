Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF $FMAT Position Boosted by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 623,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,681 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC owned 7.60% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $32,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAT. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 15.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,652 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 23,823.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 55,032 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,454,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000.

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Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $503.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.39 and a 52 week high of $62.84.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

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